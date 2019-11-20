Grammy Awards 2020: les principales nominations

Voici les nominations annoncées mercredi dans les principales catégories pour les 62e Grammy Awards, les récompenses américaines de la musique, qui seront décernées le 26 janvier à Los Angeles.
La chanteuse et rappeuse Lizzo est en tête avec huit nominations, suivie par la chanteuse de 17 ans Billie Eilish et le rappeur Lil Nas X, avec six nominations chacun.
Album de l’année
Bon Iver, i, i
Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X, 7
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride
Enregistrement de l’année, attribué pour la performance globale d’un titre
Bon Iver, Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
H.E.R., Hard Place
Khalid, Talk
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Lizzo, Truth Hurts
Post Malone et Swae Lee, Sunflower
Chanson de l’année, attribué aux auteurs/compositeurs
Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey et Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (de A Star Is Born)
Billie Eilish et Finneas O’Connell, Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth et Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris et Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place
Taylor Swift, Lover
Lana Del Rey et Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn et Sam Roman, Someone You Loved
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic et Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts
Révélation de l’année
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Meilleur clip
The Chemical Brothers, We’ve Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr, This Land
FKA twigs, Cellophane
Lil Nas X et Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Tove Lo, Glad He’s Gone
Meilleur album de rap
Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Meek Mill, Championships
21 Savage, I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator, Igor
YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Meilleur album de rock
Bring Me The Horizon, Amo
Cage The Elephant, Social Cues
The Cranberries, In The End
I Prevail, Trauma
Rival Sons, Feral Roots
Meilleur album vocal pop
Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift, Lover
Meilleur album de musique alternative
Big Thief, U.F.O.F.
James Blake, Assume Form
Bon Iver, i, i
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke, Anima
Meilleur album de musique du monde
Altin Gun, Gece
Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigé par Jules Buckley, What Heat
Burna Boy, African Giant
Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D’Ayiti
Angelique Kidjo, Celia