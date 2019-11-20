Grammy Awards 2020: les principales nominations

La chanteuse et rappeuse Lizzo est en tête avec huit nominations, suivie par la chanteuse de 17 ans Billie Eilish et le rappeur Lil Nas X, avec six nominations chacun.

Album de l’année

Bon Iver, i, i

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride

Enregistrement de l’année, attribué pour la performance globale d’un titre

Bon Iver, Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

H.E.R., Hard Place

Khalid, Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Lizzo, Truth Hurts

Post Malone et Swae Lee, Sunflower

Chanson de l’année, attribué aux auteurs/compositeurs

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey et Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (de A Star Is Born)

Billie Eilish et Finneas O’Connell, Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth et Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris et Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place

Taylor Swift, Lover

Lana Del Rey et Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn et Sam Roman, Someone You Loved

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic et Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts

Révélation de l’année

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Meilleur clip

The Chemical Brothers, We’ve Got to Try

Gary Clark Jr, This Land

FKA twigs, Cellophane

Lil Nas X et Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Tove Lo, Glad He’s Gone

Meilleur album de rap

Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator, Igor

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Meilleur album de rock

Bring Me The Horizon, Amo

Cage The Elephant, Social Cues

The Cranberries, In The End

I Prevail, Trauma

Rival Sons, Feral Roots

Meilleur album vocal pop

Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift, Lover

Meilleur album de musique alternative

Big Thief, U.F.O.F.

James Blake, Assume Form

Bon Iver, i, i

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke, Anima

Meilleur album de musique du monde

Altin Gun, Gece

Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigé par Jules Buckley, What Heat

Burna Boy, African Giant

Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Fanm D’Ayiti

Angelique Kidjo, Celia