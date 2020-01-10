Deux nouveaux albums de David Bowie paraîtront en 2020

Parmi les différents titres, on note un version rare de The Man Who Sold The World, dévoilée le 8 janvier pour marquer le jour de naissance du défunt chanteur. Il aurait fêté son 73ème anniversaire.

La chanson a été enregistrée et mixée en novembre 1996 au Looking Glass Studios de New York. Bowie donnait alors des répétitions pour le concert et son 50ème anniversaire au Madison Square Garden.

Lors de ces répétitions, le chanteur-compositeur à succès était accompagné par Gail Ann Dorsey à la basse, Reeves Gabrels de The Cure à la guitare et par Mark Plati au clavier.

Cette nouvelle version de The Man Who Sold The World figurera sur le prochain 6 titres de l’artiste. L’album sera intitulé David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?.

Le titre figurera aussi sur un autre EP de neuf titres, ChangesNowBowie. Les autres chansons enregistrées lors des répétitions pour le concert du Madison Square Garden y figureront également.

Cette séance principalement acoustique a été diffusée par la BBC le jour du 50ème anniversaire de la star, le 8 janvier 1997. Elle est accompagnée d’un entretien avec l’artiste par la critique musicale Mary Ann Hobbs.

La pochette de ChangesNowBowie montre un portrait en noir et blanc de Bowie, pris en 1996 par le photographe Albert Watson à New York. Cet EP de neuf titres paraîtra sur CD et vinyle le jour du Disquaire Day, le 18 avril 2020.

En plus de ces deux albums posthumes, David Bowie sera aussi le sujet du film Stardust. Le film n’a pas reçu l’aval de la famille de l’artiste.

Bowie sera campé par l’acteur et musicien britannique Johnny Flynn dans ce film. Il retracera la manière dont David Jones (alias Bowie) a créé l’emblématique personnage Ziggy Stardust au début des années 1970.

En janvier dernier, Duncan Jones, le fils du chanteur qui est aussi réalisateur, avait précisé que le film ne comprendrait pas de musique de son père en postant: «Si vous voulez voir un biopic sans sa musique ni la bénédiction [de la famille], c’est au public de choisir.»

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience.

— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019