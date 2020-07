Floyd: le Plywood Project recense les fresques nées de la contestation

View this post on Instagram

So honored to get to work with @iamwetpaint @streettheorygallery @drimfilms @bkartscouncil @ny4ca @theofficearts @carriemaeweems and the rest of the amazing team that has made #plywoodprojectart a reality. There is much to say about this artwork: the deeply moving painting “For Gwen” inspired by a childhood photo of Eric Garner and his siblings, and the powerful PSA posters of #resistcovidtake6 about the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Black and Brown communities. I hope many will get to see the work in downtown Brooklyn, at the corner of Atlantic & Flatbush, right across from Barclays. We hope this is just the beginning of the Plywood Project, and are grateful we can share this with the public.