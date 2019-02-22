Baking a Super Bowl cake in Saint Laurent!

The staff at Dolci Piu on Décarie Boulevard got into the football spirit during Super Bowl weekend. They produced a special cake that included a realistic-looking football on a grass field.

The ball was covered in a chocolate fondant and filled with red velvet sponge cake and cream cheese. It took pastry chef Marie-Christine Mailhot and her team about three hours to put it together.

‘’It was a challenge, but we like challenges. This is edible art and we’re very proud of the final result,’’ says assistant pastry chef Samantha Gagliardi.

The cake fed more than 20 people at a party.

In a typical week, Dolci Piu produces between 40 and 50 theme cakes for clients.