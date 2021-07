Montréal dans le top 10 des meilleures villes étudiantes du monde

The ninth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking is now live!⁠ Discover the world's top student destinations: https://t.co/SaKZ3o7ZxA #QSWUR #BestStudentCities #StudentLife

⁠

*Please check official local restrictions for the most up-to-date travel information.⁠ pic.twitter.com/2ClDIRrs6x