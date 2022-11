Les joueurs du CF Montréal en vitrine au Qatar

Multiple sources! Alistair Johnston is closing in on a move to Scottish giants #CelticFC. A deal is now advanced. The #CanMNT star also has a UK passport. He is under contract at #CFMTL until 2023 with 2 option years. He is currently starring at the World Cup. 🇨🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nLtQTrxYbY