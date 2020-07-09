Jeux vidéo
22:10 8 juillet 2020 | mise à jour le: 8 juillet 2020 à 22:28 Par: jeux.ca

Limited Run Games prépare plus de 30 jeux en format physique

Plus tôt aujourd’hui, la compagnie Limited Run Games tenait sa conférence de presse #LRG3 au cours de laquelle plus de 30 jeux ont été annoncés en format physique. Pour les curieux, cette compagnie distribue des jeux sur disque ou cartouche qui, autrement, ne voient le jour que sur les plateformes de distribution numériques comme eShop, Microsoft Store ou encore PlayStation Store.

Voici la liste complète des jeux à venir sur le site de Limited Run Games :

Adult Swim Games

Aspyr Media

Dangen Entertainment

Devolver Digital

Exok

Fabraz

Freebird Games

Grounding, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment America

Inti Creates

Konami

Lucasarts

Lucas Pope

Q-Games

SNK

Squanch Games

Team Meat

WayForward

Jeux avec un partenariat de distribution

  • Carrion (Switch) : date à venir
  • The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) : 21 juillet 2020
  • GRIS (Switch) : date à venir
  • Kunai (Switch) : 8 juillet 2020
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII (Switch) : 28 juillet 2020
  • My Friend Pedro (PS4) : date à venir
  • Observer (Switch) : date à venir
  • Ys Origin (Switch) : 8 juillet 2020
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) : date à venir

Un texte de Michael Bertiaux

