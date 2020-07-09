Limited Run Games prépare plus de 30 jeux en format physique

Plus tôt aujourd’hui, la compagnie Limited Run Games tenait sa conférence de presse #LRG3 au cours de laquelle plus de 30 jeux ont été annoncés en format physique. Pour les curieux, cette compagnie distribue des jeux sur disque ou cartouche qui, autrement, ne voient le jour que sur les plateformes de distribution numériques comme eShop, Microsoft Store ou encore PlayStation Store.
Voici la liste complète des jeux à venir sur le site de Limited Run Games :
Adult Swim Games
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch) : date à venir
Aspyr Media
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer (PS4, Switch) : 10 juillet 2020
Dangen Entertainment
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (PS4, Switch) : date à venir
Devolver Digital
- Katana Zero (Switch) : novembre 2020
Exok
- TowerFall Ascension (Switch) : troisième trimestre de 2020
Fabraz
- Demon Turf (Switch) : date à venir
Freebird Games
- To The Moon (Switch) : dernier trimestre de 2020
Grounding, Inc.
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) : novembre 2020
GungHo Online Entertainment America
- Grandia HD Collection (Switch) : 7 août 2020
Inti Creates
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (PS4, Switch) : date à venir
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst (PS4, Switch) : 28 août 2020
Konami
- Castlevania: Anniversary Collection (PS4, Switch) : troisième trimestre de 2020
Lucasarts
- Monkey Island Anthology Box Set (PC) : octobre 2020
Lucas Pope
- Papers, Please (PS Vita) : 24 juillet 2020
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Switch) : 24 juillet 2020
Q-Games
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) : date à venir
SNK
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves (PS4) : juillet 2020
Squanch Games
- Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) : dernier trimestre de 2020
Team Meat
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4, Switch) : date à venir
WayForward
- A Boy and His Blob (PS4) : septembre 2020
- The Mummy Demastered (PS4, Switch) : 31 juillet 2020
- Shantae (Game Boy Color, Switch) –: septembre 2020
- Version Switch numérique aussi disponible.
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Switch) : septembre 2020
- Version Switch numérique aussi disponible avec une version numérique sur Xbox One.
- Xtreme Sports (Game Boy Color, Switch) : octobre 2020
- Version Switch numérique aussi disponible.
Jeux avec un partenariat de distribution
- Carrion (Switch) : date à venir
- The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) : 21 juillet 2020
- GRIS (Switch) : date à venir
- Kunai (Switch) : 8 juillet 2020
- Megadimension Neptunia VII (Switch) : 28 juillet 2020
- My Friend Pedro (PS4) : date à venir
- Observer (Switch) : date à venir
- Ys Origin (Switch) : 8 juillet 2020
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) : date à venir
Un texte de Michael Bertiaux
